Poroshenko: Ukraine will continue to support Azerbaijani people

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The letter reads as follows:

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Ukraine and on my own behalf, I extend to you my most sincere congratulations on the remarkable occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Dating back to the times of the Ukrainian People's Republic and Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, our relations mark successful cooperation based on strong friendship and mutual understanding between our historic states.

It is with great pleasure that I emphasize that over the course of these 25 years of the modern stage of our bilateral ties the cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan has reached the level of strategic partnership. Our state are demonstrating eagerness to achieve high dynamics of political dialogue, deepen the bilateral cooperation and add pragmatism to relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Current challenges unite us more tightly as regards the issues of protection of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two states. We in Ukraine feel and highly appreciate the relevant position of Azerbaijan. For our part, we have always supported and will continue to support the people of Azerbaijan. In particular, we are ready to increase mutual support through speeding up joint efforts on the international arena.

I am confident that your visit to Ukraine will be an important stage in the relations between our states and that Ukraine-Azerbaijan cooperation will continue to strengthen on the basis of mutual confidence, respect and sincerity in the best interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Mr President, please accept my best wishes for your robust health and further success in your high state activity, and for peace, harmony and well-being of the friendly people of Azerbaijan."

