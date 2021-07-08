Port of Baku to receive support under EU’s Economic and Investment Plan

Port of Baku to receive support under EU’s Economic and Investment Plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Port of Baku will receive support under the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted.

Varhelyi visited the port as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan.

“In Port of Baku today with Director General Taleh Ziyadov. As one of flagship initiatives under Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership, the Port will receive support so it becomes a sustainable hub for smooth and accelerated movement of goods and services for trans-Caspian economic integration,” the commissioner wrote.

Varhelyi arrived in Azerbaijan as part of his official visit to the South Caucasus over the period from July 6 to July 9. Prior to arriving in Azerbaijan, the EU commissioner paid a visit to Georgia.

When announcing the visit, Varhelyi said its goal is to present the Economic and Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives.

"Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

News.Az