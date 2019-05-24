Portugal legend Figo calls on football fans ‘not to miss Baku final’ - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Legendary Portuguese footballer in his video message addressed football fans in connection with the upcoming UEFA Europa League final match in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

“Dear friends, it will be great final in Baku in five days. I will be there. Don’t miss it,” the Portuguese legend said in his message.

English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will face in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29.

News.Az

