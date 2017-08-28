Portuguese charge d'affaires summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The website of the Foreign Ministry of Portugal posted information urging their citizens to refrain from visiting Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Chargé d'Affaires of Portugal in Azerbaijan has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where he was expressed concern over the illegal visit of member of the Portuguese parliament Roubini Berardin to the Azerbaijani territory occupied by Armenia."

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the illegal trip of the Portuguese parliamentarian to Nagorno-Karabakh in the middle of this month and the meetings held there.

According to him, the diplomat noted that the trip was of private nature, and the website of the Foreign Ministry of Portugal posted the information urging their citizens to refrain from visiting Nagorno-Karabakh. The Chargé d'Affaires of Portugal also assured that he will bring the concern of the Azerbaijani side to the attention of his country's leadership.

He stressed that in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, Portugal supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders, which was reiterated by the Portuguese Foreign Minister and other officials during last year's official visit of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to this country.

According to Hikmat Hajiyev, Roubini Berardin will be included in the list of undesirable persons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

