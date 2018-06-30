Positions of Azerbaijani chess players on FIDE's new rating list announced

World Chess Federation has announced a new rating list of the world's strongest chess players.

Six Azerbaijani masters included in TOP 100, according to Report.

Although Shahriyar Mammadyarov remained 3rd he lost 7 points. At present, he has 2801 points.

Teymur Rajabov was the 17th with only 2751 points and Rauf Mammadov took the 36th place with 2708 points.

Points of Arkadi Najich increased from 2697 to 2698 compared to the previous list he but he has remained on the 47th place.

Eltaj Safarli has lost one point. He is 76 th with 2667 points.Although Qadir Huseynov still has 2654 points, he shares the stages 99 to 101 together with Ukrainian Martin Kravtsov and US representative Varuzhan Akobian.

