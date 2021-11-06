Baku-Yerevan peace treaty will contribute to establishment of regional peace – top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, said on Saturday.

The presidential aide made the statement at the panel session on the topic “South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation,” held Saturday as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev reminded that the Azerbaijani lands were occupied, but as a result of a successful military operation, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.

He noted that despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group, no results have been achieved in the settlement of the conflict.

“There is no more conflict. Azerbaijan is working on the creation of transport infrastructure, including the Zangazur corridor. Azerbaijan proposed to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. We intend to sign a peace treaty. Similar cases have occurred in international practice, for example, the peace treaty signed between Germany and France. The signing of a peace treaty will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az