Possible Zelenskyy-Putin talks could put end to war, Kyiv says

Possible direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin could put an end to the ongoing war, the Ukrainian leader’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“Ukrainian lawyers, advisers and the negotiating team are currently working on this issue [organizing Zelenskyy-Putin talks]. Therefore, we hope that the position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in these talks will be extremely strong,” Podolyak said.

The top official also expressed hope that the Ukrainian leader will be able to convey to the other side the key and principled points for his country during the talks.

“We need to wait for the situation to develop in the country. We estimate how serious the attack will be in the eastern part of the country,” he added.

