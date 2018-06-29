Post of chief probation officer created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A draft law containing amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure of Azerbaijan were tabled at a parliamentary sitting on Friday.

Ali Huseynli, MP, Chairman of the parliament’s Committee on Legal Policy and State Building said that the draft law proposes creation of the post of chief probation officer in Azerbaijan, according to AzVision.

The document states that probation officers, along with the responsibilities set out in the Code of Criminal Procedure and Administrative Offenses also perform the following duties:

- Takes measures to ensure the received documents are executed timely, fully and correctly;

- Allows people under probation and their representatives to view case materials, or make extractions or copies of them;

- Considers appeals by those under probation and takes appropriate measures;

- Executes orders by probation service or the head of the organization.

The draft law was put to the vote and adopted.

News.Az

