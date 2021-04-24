Yandex metrika counter

Postage stamp commemorating Nizami Ganjavi issued in Netherlands

A postage stamp marking the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi has been released in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The stamps, which depict the poet and read "Nizami Ganjavi - 880", were issued on the initiative of Azerbaijan`s Embassy to the Netherlands.

Under President Ilham Aliyev`s Order, 2021 was declared a Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.


