Postage stamp dedicated to waiving of Azerbaijani flag in Khankendi issued in Amsterdam

The postage stamps depicting the waving of the glorious Azerbaijani flag in the city of Khankendi of Azerbaijan have been issued in Amsterdam, the capital of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, News.Az reports.

According to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the stamps featuring “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" and "Khankendi" were issued at the initiative of the Amsterdam-based diaspora activist Saltanat Ravangizi within the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project.

The stamps were printed by "PostNL", the national postal service of the Netherlands.

The project is an initiative aimed at drawing the attention of the local community to the raising of Azerbaijan’s National Flag by Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the city of Khankendi on October 15.

The stamps "Heydar Aliyev-100", "Kharibulbul", "Shusha", "Nizami Ganjavi-880", "Uzeyir Hajibayli", "Fikrat Amirov", "Jovdat Hajiyev", "Amina Dilbazi", "Rashid Behbudov", "Ismayil Shikhli", "Sakit Mammadov", "Albert Agarunov", as well as "Journalists Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov, who died in Kalbajar" have been so far issued within the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project.

