Postage stamps commemorating Imadaddin Nasimi issued

The Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a presentation of “Imadaddin Nasimi-650” postage stamps issued by Azermarka LLC. The event was held as part of the closing c

According to Leyla Gulaliyeva, President of Azermarka, the postage stamp features a silhouette of Imaddeddin Nasimi and a quill. The stamp size is 51x36 mm.

