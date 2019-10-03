Postage stamps commemorating Imadaddin Nasimi issued

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a presentation of “Imadaddin Nasimi-650” postage stamps issued by Azermarka LLC. The event was held as part of the closing c

According to Leyla Gulaliyeva, President of Azermarka, the postage stamp features a silhouette of Imaddeddin Nasimi and a quill. The stamp size is 51x36 mm. News.Az

News.Az