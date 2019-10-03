Postage stamps commemorating Imadaddin Nasimi issued
The Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a presentation of “Imadaddin Nasimi-650” postage stamps issued by Azermarka LLC. The event was held as part of the closing c
According to Leyla Gulaliyeva, President of Azermarka, the postage stamp features a silhouette of Imaddeddin Nasimi and a quill. The stamp size is 51x36 mm.
