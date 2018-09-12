Potato production in Azerbaijan exceeds country's needs twice - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Potato production in Azerbaijan exceeds the country’s needs twice, Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov told reporters in Baku Sept. 12.

The minister noted that about 900,000 tons of potatoes were produced this year in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Karimov also commented on the recent increase in customs duties on potatoes. He noted that this step contributed to the provision of stable prices for local products and serves the protection of the interests of local producers.

In Azerbaijan, the rate of the customs duty on the import of potatoes into the country will be 30 percent of its customs value until October 31, 2018. New tariffs apply to crops harvested from January 1 to June 30. Previously, tariffs on imports of potatoes harvested during this period amounted to 15 percent of its customs value.

Tariffs for potatoes harvested in another period remained unchanged (15 percent).

News.Az

News.Az