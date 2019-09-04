Potato yield in Azerbaijan grows 7%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Potato yield in Azerbaijan has increased by 7 percent, a source in the country’s Ministry of Agriculture told Trend Sept. 4.

From January to July 2019, 576.3 tons of potatoes were harvested from 34,000 hectares, which means harvesting 60.1 percent of the total area of ​​potato fields. Potato harvesting continues.

The Ministry of Agriculture also noted that this year potatoes were planted on a smaller area than last year.

“If in 2018, 59,300 hectares were planted with potatoes, in 2019 – 56,900 hectares of fields,” the ministry said.

News.Az

