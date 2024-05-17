Potential Israeli military control of Gaza could cost $5.4B annually - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Any potential Israeli military rule in Gaza would cost Tel Aviv at least 20 billion shekels ($5.4 billion) annually, reported daily Yedioth Ahronoth on Friday citing an official document.

The newspaper said that the Israeli security establishment prepared a document analyzing the financial consequences of establishing a military government in the Gaza Strip.The cost of a military rule over the Gaza Strip is “estimated at approximately 20 billion shekels annually ($5.4 billion),” said the newspaper quoting that report.“The cost of constructing an additional corridor to the Strip is estimated at approximately 150 million shekels ($40.4 million),” it added.Beyond these figures, additional costs will include the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip -- covering infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and roads -- as well as establishing infrastructure for the military government and other related expenses, the report added.It also highlighted the need for 400 positions to manage an Israeli military administration in the Gaza Strip.“In terms of military strength, four offensive divisions and one defensive division will be needed. This will necessitate reducing the number of battalions in the Northern Command (Lebanon and Syria) and the Central Command (the West Bank), along with a significant increase in the reserve forces for operational deployment,” according to the document.

News.Az