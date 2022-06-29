Potential of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan is greater than what we currently have: Raisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In the name of God, Most Gracious and Most Forgiving. I am also very pleased to meet you. I think that one of the important issues related to the Caspian Sea is that the heads of state of Caspian littoral states meet on a regular basis. Of course, Your Excellency, we have plans for your visit to Tehran and for me to visit Baku," said President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raisi at the meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Ashgabat, News.az reports.

"However, our meetings on such platforms also contribute to the development of our relations. The potential of relations between our two countries is greater than what we currently have. I think we have not been able to use the full potential of our relations. I believe that political and economic relations, trade and cultural ties between our two countries can be further developed," said Iranian President.

