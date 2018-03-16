Poverty rate drops to 5.4% in Azerbaijan, says Azerbaijani PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has achieved great success over the past years, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade said when presenting the government's report at the parliament on March 16.

Rasizade said that as a result of the taken measures the poverty rate was reduced to 5.4 percent and the life expectancy increased from 72.4 years to 75.4 years in the country, according to AzVision.

The country's strategic currency reserves increased by 26.6 times up to $ 42 billion as of late 2017, he said.

The prime minister stressed that the mentioned achievements are result of the establishment of sustainable socio-political stability in the country and nation's support to the president's policy.

News.Az

News.Az