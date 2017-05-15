Poverty, social exclusion cause terrorism, undocumented migration - Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Poverty, lack of financial security, and the massive gap in the level of development between countries and regions all fuel international terrorism, extremism and illegal migration. We will not be able to tackle these challenges unless we overcome this stagnation in global economic development," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing earlier in the day.

The Russian leader added that the crisis of former globalisation patterns resulted in negative consequences for international security as well as for interstate relations.

Putin along with other 28 world leaders is participating in the international forum in Beijing. The event is focused on the development of infrastructure and cooperation between the Eurasian countries.

