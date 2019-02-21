Power grids to be modernized in 3 more Azerbaijani districts

Power grids will be modernized in Azerbaijan’s Gabala, Saatli districts and a number of settlements in Sabirabad district soon, spokesman for Azerishig OJSC Tan

“For this purpose, a big batch of necessary equipment, which will be gradually supplied to those districts, has been purchased,” he said.

"The power grids will be reconstructed in the Central Aran zone, Azerbaijan’s northern, western and southern districts,” Mustafayev said.

The equipment for the modernization of the power grids was earlier supplied to Agstafa, Agsu, Shamakhi, Jalilabad , Lankaran, Sabirabad, Gabala districts.

"The main goal is to provide each subscriber with the high-quality, uninterrupted electricity," Mustafayev said.

News.Az

