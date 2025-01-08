Yandex metrika counter

Power outage affects thousands in San Bruno, South San Francisco

Photo: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in San Bruno and South San Francisco experienced a power outage on Tuesday night, leaving both residents and mall shoppers without electricity.

More than 2,000 customers were affected, the utility said, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Traffic signals in the area flashed red. Some businesses, including a Planet Fitness gym, had to close.

PG&E said multiple crews are working to get the power back on.

About 1,500 customers have had their power restored.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

