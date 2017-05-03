Powerful earthquake hits Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Central Asia on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The tremor occurred at the depth of 24 kilometers, with its epicenter located in Tajikistan. The quake was felt in Kyrgyzstan, Eastern Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 points was registered on Wednesday morning on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The epicenter was located 257 km from Dushanbe. The tremors were felt in Bishkek at 07:50 am (MSK) as well.

According to Kazakhstan's seismologists, the magnitude of the quake in Tajikistan at 07:47 am (MSK) amounted to 6.3.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been reported at the moment.

News.Az

News.Az