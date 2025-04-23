Powerful earthquake jolts Istanbul, sparking widespread panic - UPDATED/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye on Wednesday, with the epicenter in Istanbul's Silivri district, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The quake hit at 12.49 p.m. local time (0949 GMT) and was felt strongly across Istanbul and neighboring provinces, prompting residents to flee buildings in fear, News.Az reports, Turkish media.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit at 13.02 p.m. (10:02 GMT), with the epicenter off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

AFAD said all relevant institutions and response teams have been mobilized and field scans are underway to assess potential damage and ensure public safety.

The agency emphasized that teams are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities are closely monitoring the developments.

News.Az