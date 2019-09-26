Powerful magnitude 5.7 tremor shakes Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apowerful magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook Istanbul on Thursday, causing momentary panic in the city, Daily Sabah reported.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the shallow quake struck southwest of Istanbul in the Marmara Sea at 2:00 p.m. (GMT+3).

The tremor hit at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.34 miles), according to AFAD, but Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said the depth was 11.9 km.

Earlier Thursday, a magnitude 2.9 quake struck near Istanbul at 12:00 p.m.

A 4.6 magnitude temblor struck southwest of Istanbul on Monday morning.

No causalities or damage were immediately reported.

Turkey has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including one near Istanbul in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people in the greater region.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active countries as it is situated on several active fault lines, with the most potentially devastating one being the Northern Anatolia Fault (NAF), the meeting point of the Anatolian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

