Powerful storm hits Black Sea coastline in Georgia

A magnitude-five storm is facing Georgia’s Black Sea coastal resort of Batumi today.

Last night, the sea waves were as high as several metres and fully covered the promenades along the seafront, agenda.ge reports.

The boulevard has been full of pieces of woods and debris this morning. Cleaning activities have started at 6am and are still ongoing.

Despite a powerful storm, city infrastructure has not been damaged near the sea.

However, a strong wind overnight saw a roof of Batumi State University’s old building taken off.

Severe weather has been a problem for other western regions too. Homes are flooded and roads are damaged by landslides and swollen rivers in the Guria and Imereti regions.

A village in the Kharagauli Municipality in Imereti has been isolated from the rest of the world after a road has been swept away following two-day intense rainfall.

Weather specialists said it will be raining across Georgia today too and a drier weather is expected from tomorrow, October 18.

News.Az

