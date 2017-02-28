Practical preparations for Putin-Trump meeting under way - Russian diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides had discussed relations between the two countries and also planned bilateral contacts.

No understanding has been reached yet on the date and the place of a meeting between Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump but practical preparations are under way, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Feb. 28.



In comments on a recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Bonn, the diplomat said that the sides had discussed relations between the two countries and also planned bilateral contacts, including the preparation of the first personal encounter between the leaders of both countries, TASS reported.



"There is no understanding yet on the date and the place of holding such a meeting but practical preparations for it have been launched and there is mutual understanding with the U.S. side on this score," the diplomat said at a roundtable discussion in the lower house of Russia’s parliament on Russian-U.S. relations.



"Naturally, at this initial stage of a dialog with the new administration, it is difficult to make a conclusion about how work will proceed further on specific issues," Ryabkov said.



"The forecasts for a perspective will become possible when we see Washington’s practical actions," the diplomat said.

News.Az

