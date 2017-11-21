Practical shootings carried out during Command-Staff War Games held in Nakhichevan garrison

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the scenario of Command-Staff War Games, the units involved in practical actions, based on the operational situation, have thrown the simulated enemy back to his starting positions.

The units taking active steps, have captured important heights and lines then they have strengthened on these positions, the press service for the Defense Ministry reports.

The artillery units supported the offensive operation by practical fire during the day and at night. The engineering units ensured the untrammeled movement of the groups.

Army aviation and air defense units supported the actions of units from the air, and tactical landing troops were deployed in the designated areas.

During the exercises, the tasks on repairing and evacuation were carried out for the comprehensive provision of the battle.

News.Az

