Prague receives inquiry of Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia on extraditing Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew

The Prosecutor's Office of Prague has received the inquiry of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia on the extradition of Narek Sargsyan, the third president of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan's nephew, a representative of the Prosecutor's Office of Prague told “Ria Novosti”.

“Now works must be done to check the relevant documents. Only after that, it will be announced if the extradition is possible or not”, he said.

According to Czech legislation, the justice minister makes a decision on the opportunity of extraditing foreign citizens and his decision can be not in line with the verdicts of the local courts.

Narek Sargsyan was found in Prague thanks to the efforts of Interpol. Danek said the 37-year-old man was detained in the presence of an attacking unit, as they suspected he could be armed.

As reported earlier, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia had received information that a large number of drugs and weapons were hidden at an apartment belonged to Narek Sargsyan, 31—the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan. In addition, the NSS received a report that, back in 2013, Narek Sargsyan, abusing the trust of an heir of renowned Armenian painter Martiros Saryan, had taken fourteen drawings of Saryan from this heir, promising to pay $28,000 for them, and to jointly establish a casino with the rest of the money, and to sponsor its activities. After getting these paintings, however, Sargsyan did not fulfill his promise, and he refused to return these drawings.

Within the framework of the respective criminal case, a search was conducted Wednesday at the place where Narek Sargsyan is registered, in capital city Yerevan. The abovementioned paintings, as well as $115,000, €27,000, expensive watches, numerous gold coins, and jewelry were discovered at this place.

