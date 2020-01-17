Pre-election campaign of parliamentary candidates starts in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A pre-election campaign of parliamentary candidates starts from today, according to the plan of major actions and events for the preparation of early elections to the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, secki-2020.az reports.

The registered candidates, political parties whose candidates have been registered, factions of political parties and their representatives can conduct their election campaign from January 17 to February 8, 08:00.

Elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 9, 2020.

News.Az

