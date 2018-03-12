Pre-election campaign of presidential candidates starts next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pre-election campaign in connection with the presidential elections scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan starts from next week - March 19.

Report informs that this is reflected in the Calendar Plan of Key Actions and Measures for the Preparation and Conduct of Presidential Elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Candidates registered in the Central Election Commission can hold campaigning on March 19, i.e. 23 days before the voting day.During this time, candidates may use free airtime, as well as other means envisaged by law.

Promotion will be stopped 24 hours before the start of the voting (April 10).

It is forbidden to conduct any pre-election campaign on the voting day and the day before.

On election day - on April 11, pre-election campaign materials will be removed from inside and outside the polling stations.

Notably, the deadline for the submission of election documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) expires today at 18:00. The CEC has so far registered seven candidates for presidency. They are incumbent President Ilham Aliyev from ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Araz Alizade, nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from Modern Musavat Party, Razi Nurullayev from Azerbaijan Popular Front Party and Zahid Oruj, who has nominated his candidacy on his own initiative.

News.Az

