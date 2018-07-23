Precious metals up again in Azerbaijan

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan again started growing on July 23 after a week-long decline, according to the data published by the country’s Central Ba

The price of gold increased by 17.6375 manats to 2094.1195 manats per ounce in the country on July 23, compared to the price on July 20, Trend reports.

The price of silver increased by 0.2787 manats to 26.3547 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 33.4135 manats to 1405.866 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 18.5045 manats to 1518.236 manats in the country.

