Preliminary draft rules for maintaining media register developed in Azerbaijan

A preliminary draft of the rules for maintaining the Media Register, a sample of a reporter certificate, and a form of a certificate of registration of a media entity, has been developed in Azerbaijan, Saida Shafiyeva, Head of Communications Department at the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), told journalists on Monday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

She noted that discussions on this issue are underway in the presence of relevant agencies in the working order.

"We believe that the Media Register will be prepared on time," Shafiyeva added.

News.Az