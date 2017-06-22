Preliminary hearing held for Alexander Lapshin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Court of Grave Crimes on Thursday on Thursday held a preliminary hearing in the case of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who in under arrest in Azerbaijan.

The personal data of the accused were clarified at the hearing, APA reported.



Speaking at the hearing, Lapshin said he is a citizen of Israel, Ukraine and Russia, and he has a minor child.



Lapshin said he has already read the indictment, adding that the last place of his residence was Israel.



A lawyer of Lapshin did not file any petitions.



A judicial reviewed is scheduled for June 30.

News.Az

News.Az