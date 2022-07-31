Preparation and development of Scientific and educational programs in Azerbaijan (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Scientific, cultural, and educational programs play an important role in the expansion of people's knowledge level, coverage, provision of information, and, in general, in the life of society in a positive direction. Therefore, every sovereign state pays special attention to the development of education.

After Azerbaijan gained its independence, fundamental reforms were implemented in the education system as well as in other fields. Since the end of the last century, more precisely, since 1990, it has transitioned to a modern education system in accordance with world standards.

In order to further raise the level of the education system, infrastructural works should be completely regulated, educational institutions provided with modern technical means should be created, and finally, strong scientific and pedagogical personnel should be formed.

For this purpose, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed various state programs and orders. Thus, in order to create the material-technical, organizational-legal, and educational methodical conditions that can ensure the provision of preschool education services at the level of accessible and modern requirements in the country and to achieve high socio-economic efficiency of the preschool education system on this basis, "Preschool in the Republic of Azerbaijan "Renovation of education" (2007-2010) State Program was signed.

Moreover, the state program for studying abroad, established by Azerbaijan, is also a guarantor of financial assistance for young people to study abroad. Currently, financing of higher education is actively carried out on the basis of the program designed for 2019-2023.

"Rules for the selection of foreign partner higher education institutions, specialty programs, and education levels" and "2019-2023" by the Cabinet of Ministers under the "State Program for increasing the international competitiveness of the higher education system in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023" in which the international dual diploma programs will be implemented "State Program on Increasing the International Competitiveness of the Higher Education System in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023" was approved.

Within the mentioned State Program, the target is the most advanced scientific achievements, innovative teaching-learning technologies taking advantage of it, training a new generation of specialists in Azerbaijan, and modernizing the content and quality indicators of the Azerbaijani higher education system with international dual diploma programs.

As stated in the State Strategy for the Development of Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the development concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the institutional foundations, infrastructure, and human resources of the education system should be developed in order to provide comprehensive knowledge and skills to the individual.

The role and importance of educational programs in the implementation of these tasks and the achievement of strategic goals is undeniable.

