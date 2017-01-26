Preparation works for Formula-1 to have no impact on Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparation works for the Formula-1 will have no impact on Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in May 2017.

Report informs that the statement came from Head of the Marketing and Communications at Baku City Circuit Nigar Arpadarai.

According to her, work on the organization of Formula 1 are maintained in communication with the organizing committee of Islamic Solidarity Games.

She noted that the works on the territory of the paddock in front of Government House will be completed in March, asphalt laying works will only be carried out on the cobbled streets of the Aziz Aliyev street. "We hope that all the works will be completed on time," - she added.

Speaking of the progress of ticket sales, N. Arpadarai noted that tickets are sold every day, and today most of all tickets bought by fans from Russia, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Arab countries: "This year Azerbaijanis are buying more tickets to Formula 1 race than in 2016".

Arpadarai also answered the question about the change of owners of Formula 1 and the possible impact of this on race in Baku. Arpadarai said at the moment she cannot comment on this situation, because "all the countries hosting the race expect the news after the change of owners."

