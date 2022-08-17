Preparations for return to Azerbaijan's Lachin will begin soon: State Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs has begun to implement the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev on preparations for the return of former IDPs from the country’s Lachin district liberated from the Armenian occupation to their native lands.

For this aim, a meeting was held with a group of the former IDPs, the Committee told News.Az.

The meeting participants paid tribute to the martyrs, who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands and the restoration of its territorial integrity, with a minute of silence.

During the meeting, the vandalism of the Armenians, who, leaving the settlements of Lachin district, where they settled illegally, set fire to houses and forests, was strongly condemned.

The former IDPs from Lachin expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for comprehensive state care over the past period and for the realization of their dream to return to their native places.

Besides, work done by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to solve the problems of IDPs was emphasized during the meeting.

The meeting participants were provided with detailed information on the measures taken by the State Committee in order to prepare for the Great Return. It was once again noted that, by the instruction of the president, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safe return of citizens to their native lands.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on preparations for the return and organization of the move. The natives of Lachin city expressed their readiness to contribute to the social-economic development and the elimination of the consequences of its occupation.

The participants of the event gladly accepted the news of their upcoming return to Lachin.

News.Az