Preparations for upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan discussed in Bishkek

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov has met with Islambek Mursabekov, the international observer appointed by the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), News.Az reports.

During the meeting held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, Islambek Mursabekov got acquainted with the commission members of the polling station set up regarding the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7. They also familiarized themselves with the polling station.

Ambassador Latif Gandilov informed Islambek Mursabekov about the work carried out to help organize the election process.

News.Az