Preparations underway for 3+3 format meeting in Ankara, confirms Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that preparations are underway for the next 3+3 format meeting at the level of foreign ministers, to be held in Ankara.

Zakharova stated during a briefing that while the exact date is yet to be announced, discussions are progressing, News.Az reports.

"Such a meeting is being prepared in Ankara. I believe it would be proper to announce the date jointly with all participating countries once a consensus is reached," she said.

The 3+3 format involves regional cooperation among countries including Russia, Turkey, and other neighboring states.

News.Az 

