Preparations underway for 3+3 format meeting in Ankara, confirms Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that preparations are underway for the next 3+3 format meeting at the level of foreign ministers, to be held in Ankara.Zakharova stated during a briefing that while the exact date is yet to be announced, discussions are progressing, News.Az reports.
"Such a meeting is being prepared in Ankara. I believe it would be proper to announce the date jointly with all participating countries once a consensus is reached," she said.
The 3+3 format involves regional cooperation among countries including Russia, Turkey, and other neighboring states.