Preparations underway for several visits by Putin: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are plans for several visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will be announced in due course, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

In response to a TASS question about the president’s plans to visit China, Peskov said: "Preparations are currently underway for several visits by the president; there will be high-level meetings." "As they approach, we will inform you the way we usually do," he added.

Reuters reported earlier that Putin might visit China in May after his presidential inauguration.

Putin last visited China in October 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping made a visit to Russia last March.

News.Az