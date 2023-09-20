Presence of illegal Armenian armed formations in Garabagh was unacceptable: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presence of about 10,000 Armenian militants in Garabagh was unacceptable, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan has always advocated the normalization of relations with Armenia, Hajiyev said as he addressed a briefing on the latest regional developments for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

News.Az