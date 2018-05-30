Presentation of book on “Armenian genocide” in Moscow cancelled at last minute

+ ↺ − 16 px

APA’s Moscow correspondent has found out that the presentation of the book on the so-called “Armenian genocide” was called off as a result of the local Armenian diaspora exerting pressure on the management of the Moscow House of Books. A month ago, the book house’s website published information that the presentation was to take place on May 31 with the participation of the author. Three days prior to the event, however, the information was removed from the website.

The book was published within the framework of the project jointly implemented with the ROSSPEN Publishing House with the aim of conducting an objective investigation of the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire. A book entitled “The Armenian Rebellion at Van”, which was written by American historian Justin McCarthy and Turkish historians Esat Arslan, Cemalettin Taskiran and Omer Turan, was also published within this project.

Given the politicization by Armenia of the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire, the ROSSPEN Publishing House invited American historian Edward J. Erickson to Moscow. The publishing house told APA that an agreement was signed with the Moscow House of Books for the presentation of the book a few months ago.

“Before giving consent to the presentation, the Moscow House of Books took a book entitled “Ottomans and Armenians: A Study in Counterinsurgency” for investigation. Then they gave consent to the presentation. We invited the author from the United States. Edward J. Erickson is already in Moscow. Three days before the presentation, we were orally informed about its cancellation without giving any reasons. Now, we are waiting for a written explanation about the reasons of the cancellation of the presentation,” the publishing house said.

American military historian E. J. Erickson studied the Ottoman Empire’s struggle against rebels in the end of the XIX century - beginning of the XX century on the principles of comparative analysis.

