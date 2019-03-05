Presentation on Azerbaijan arouses interest among Japanese students

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presentation about Azerbaijan aroused great interest among the students of Japan's Hachioji elementary school, AZERTAC reports.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan-Japan Friendship Center and the Hachioji International Association, the event brought together teaching staff and students of the school.

Chairman of Azerbaijan-Japan Friendship Center Khalil Kalantar made presentation on Azerbaijan`s history, geographical position, state attributes, culture, rich hydrocarbon resources, tourism potential, as well as Azerbaijani-Japanese relations.

Pointing to significant progress made in the sphere of education in Azerbaijan, Khalil Kalantar said many new schools were built in Baku and in the regions, and that the old ones were repaired and supplied with new equipment.

Hailing Azerbaijan’s important role in ensuring global energy security, the chairman of the Center drew the audience’s attention to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipelines, as well as TANAP and TAP, pointing to Japanese companies close involvement in these projects.

Khalil Kalantar also highlighted the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Japan, saying that the Azerbaijanis are actively involved in socio-political, economic, cultural and sports life of Japan.

He praised the development of regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in recent years.

The event then featured the question and answer session.

News.Az

