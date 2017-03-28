President: 200,000 people to be employed in cottong-growing regions this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cotton will be planted in 22 regions this year, sown areas will make up 136,000 hectares. This figure is three times more than previous year. Enlargement of sown areas in the next years is important.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the conference on development of cotton-growing, held in the country’s Saatli district on March 28.

The head of state noted that all preparatory works should be done timely, losses must be reduced to minimum: “Roads to cotton fields are being repaired. 200,000 people will be employed in the cotton-growing regions this year”.

President Aliyev noted that agricultural specialists, agronomists should be trained: “Pivot irrigation systems are brought to Azerbaijan. These systems increase the productivity. These systems are planned to be produced in the country in the future. There will be need for new cotton-cleaning plants. Currently, 22 plants operate in the country. Their processing capacity makes up 400,000 tonnes”.

The president added that development of cotton-growing will support development of the light industry: “Development of this field will support improvement of social welfare of the people”.

News.Az

