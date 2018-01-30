President: A road will be laid from Sumgayit to Russian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

2,300 km of highways including trunk, intercity, and rural will be laid this year.

According to Oxu.Az, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said this at a conference on the results of the fourth year of the implementation of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018.

The head of state noted that last year roads were built and improved in more than 500 villages within the framework of the project conditionally named '40 roads'.

"This means the construction of a minimum of 600 rural roads. There are enough funds for this purpose. In the same year, we will seriously engage in the construction of a new main road. It is planned to build a road from Sumgayit to the Russian border. "

News.Az

News.Az