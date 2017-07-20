President: A turning point in connection with Karabakh emerged in international public opinion

President: A turning point in connection with Karabakh emerged in international public opinion

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke during the opening ceremony of the second building for journalists.

"Despite the serious efforts of the Armenian lobby, in recent years a serious breakthrough has been achieved in the direction of reporting the realities of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the international community."

The head of state stressed that a turning point has emerged in the international public opinion regarding Karabakh

