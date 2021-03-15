President Aliyev: Now we need to concentrate on future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Now, we need to concentrate on future, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he receieved a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde.

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan has already started the rehabilitation of the liberated territories.

"The program of reconstruction is already being implemented. A lot is to be done, because everything is destroyed on the liberated territories-the cities, the villages, the cultural monuments, all infrastructure. So there will be really a very big scope of work. It’s more than 10 thousand square kilometers of totally destroyed area. We already started the process of negotiations on the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan. That was part of the statement which was signed on November 10. Negotiations already had several rounds, different levels and I think that this particular issue can be a starting point for completely turning the page of war and leaving it to history. Because the opening of communications will be in the benefit of all the regional countries. We will create new opportunities, bring new dynamics to regional cooperation. And it can bring after many other areas of potential cooperation. I already publicly spoke that Azerbaijan is ready for that. We have completed our task, we liberated the territories, implemented the resolutions of the Security Council of United Nations and decisions of OSCE. So now, we need to concentrate on future,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az