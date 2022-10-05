President Aliyev: 33 tunnels, 84 bridges will be built in liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of kilometers of highways and thousands of kilometers of village roads are being constructed now in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Aghdam on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“According to the investment plan which has been already approved in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur there will be 33 tunnels with total lengths of more than 50 kilometers. There will be 84 bridges with a length of 12 km. These are only part of what we are now doing,” the head of state noted.

News.Az