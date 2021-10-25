President Aliyev: After Gubadli, we continued our victory march with dignity and raised our national flag in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

“After the liberation of Gubadli, our road in the direction of Lachin was clear, and a few days later we liberated the villages in the southern part of Lachin. Thus, we took control of the Lachin corridor and the outcome of the war was already decided. The whole world and the enemy could already see that there was no force capable of standing in our way,” said Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he met with representatives of the Gubadli district public.

“After Gubadli, we continued our victory march and victory mission with dignity and raised the state flag in Shusha on 8 November,” the head of state noted.

News.Az