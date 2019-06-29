President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Bilasuvar district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Bilasuvar-Bahramtepe (56 km)-Chayli-Baghbanlar-Aranli-Zahmatabad road in Bilasuvar district.

Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 5.6 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 12,000 people.

