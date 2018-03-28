President Aliyev allocates funds for construction of 12 modular schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to improve education infrastructure in Bilasuvar, Beylagan, Imishli, Neftchala and Saatli districts.

Under the presidential order, 4,172,000 manats have been allocated to the Ministry of Education for the construction of 12 modular schools for 824 pupils in five districts, according to AzVision.

The advantages of modular schools include low-cost building work, quick construction and portability of module sections, and the opportunity to adjust the number of classrooms to the number of pupils.

