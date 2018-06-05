President Aliyev allocates funds for kindergarten construction in Naftalan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures for kindergarten construction in Naftalan city, Trend reports.

In accordance with the order, the Naftalan executive power will receive 3 million manats from the presidential reserve fund envisaged in the state budget for 2018.

The funds will be allocated for the construction of a new building of a 200-seat kindergarten in the city of Naftalan.

News.Az

