President Aliyev allocates funds for kindergarten construction in Naftalan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures for kindergarten construction in Naftalan city, Trend reports.
In accordance with the order, the Naftalan executive power will receive 3 million manats from the presidential reserve fund envisaged in the state budget for 2018.
The funds will be allocated for the construction of a new building of a 200-seat kindergarten in the city of Naftalan.
