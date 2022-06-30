President Aliyev: Any further speculation about OSCE Minsk Group is destructive for possible peace in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Any further speculation about the OSCE Minsk Group is not only counterproductive but also destructive for possible peace in the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The president once again stated that Azerbaijan resolved the conflict and put an end to the occupation.

“Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity by military and then political means, there is no need for the Minsk Group any longer. We already said farewell to the Minsk Group. But, unfortunately, Armenia and some others want to revitalize it. It is not possible. It is already dead and we, as a country which suffered from occupation, we say that openly and I think that any further speculation about the OSCE Minsk Group is not only counterproductive but also destructive for possible peace in our region,” the head of state added.

News.Az